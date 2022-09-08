Geeq 24 Hour Volume Reaches $712,271.00 (GEEQ)

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last week, Geeq has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Geeq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000684 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Geeq has a market capitalization of $3.68 million and $712,271.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,855,558 coins. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

