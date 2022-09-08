Genaro Network (GNX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $272,338.00

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Genaro Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $272,338.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genaro Network has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005153 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038402 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004374 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005151 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,390.20 or 0.99900155 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00039201 BTC.

Genaro Network Coin Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network/en.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow.GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.