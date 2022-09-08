Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,224 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $7,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Generac during the first quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GNRC. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Generac from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Generac to $394.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.86.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $229.89 on Thursday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.94 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $239.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

