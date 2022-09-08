General Motors (NYSE:GM) PT Raised to $50.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 24.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on GM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.44.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,081,687 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,387,000 after purchasing an additional 147,059 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the second quarter valued at approximately $439,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.9% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 185,187 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,120.5% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,204 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 24,975 shares during the period. Finally, Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 12,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.