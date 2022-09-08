Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Reduced by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 477,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,632 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Genpact were worth $20,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Genpact by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on G. StockNews.com cut Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Genpact Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of G stock opened at $46.55 on Thursday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average is $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 98,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $473,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 183,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,484.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,630,200 in the last three months. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genpact Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Featured Stories

