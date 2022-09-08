Genshiro Price Up 16.8% This Week (GENS)

Genshiro (GENS) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. One Genshiro coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges. Genshiro has a total market cap of $2.31 million and approximately $323,072.00 worth of Genshiro was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Genshiro has traded 16.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005042 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002072 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Metahero (HERO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Thetan Arena (THG) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000498 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00053632 BTC.

Genshiro Coin Profile

GENS is a N/A coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2021. Genshiro’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 823,467,505 coins. Genshiro’s official website is genshiro.equilibrium.io/en. Genshiro’s official Twitter account is @GenshiroDeFi.

Buying and Selling Genshiro

According to CryptoCompare, “GENS is the native utility token for Genshiro. Its use cases include voting for validators, transaction fees, interest rates, and liquidity for bailouts and collateral (when GENS will become a more established asset).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genshiro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genshiro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genshiro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

