Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.50

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.50 and traded as high as C$2.70. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.54, with a volume of 6,900 shares trading hands.

Geodrill Stock Down 4.5 %

The firm has a market cap of C$118.96 million and a P/E ratio of 5.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.50.

About Geodrill

(Get Rating)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.