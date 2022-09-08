Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Receives $44.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$64.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,587,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $362,255,000 after buying an additional 3,659,935 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 9,740,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $280,320,000 after buying an additional 697,755 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,231,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,554,000 after buying an additional 102,253 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001,649 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,167,000 after buying an additional 283,050 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,310,722 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,091,000 after buying an additional 252,221 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL opened at $30.55 on Monday. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of $25.67 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

