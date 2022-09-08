GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) PT Raised to $72.00 at UBS Group

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at UBS Group to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their target price on GitLab to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GitLab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTLB opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.75. GitLab has a 1 year low of $30.74 and a 1 year high of $137.00.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.44 million. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that GitLab will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder August Capital Management Vii, sold 61,170 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $4,102,671.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 149,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,042,860.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,694,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 193,196 shares of company stock worth $11,762,380.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in GitLab by 48.3% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in GitLab by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in GitLab by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

