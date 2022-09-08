Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GKOS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.38.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Glaukos Stock Performance

GKOS opened at $57.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.91 and a beta of 1.42. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38.

Insider Transactions at Glaukos

Glaukos ( NYSE:GKOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $72.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.61 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 19.35% and a negative return on equity of 13.82%. Research analysts predict that Glaukos will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Glaukos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,738 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 4.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 184,645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Glaukos during the second quarter worth $261,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 92.1% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glaukos by 71.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,467 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,692,000 after purchasing an additional 134,989 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glaukos

(Get Rating)

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.