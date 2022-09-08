GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $178.00

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market capitalization of $199,768.01 and $178.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,147.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,615.42 or 0.08436773 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.28 or 0.00189468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026836 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00296881 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.94 or 0.00788302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.76 or 0.00662024 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It launched on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

