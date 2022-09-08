Globalstar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 42,352 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 583% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,203 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.04.

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Globalstar had a negative net margin of 83.04% and a negative return on equity of 25.83%. The business had revenue of $36.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Globalstar will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

