Globalstar Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 42,352 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 583% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,203 call options.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globalstar in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globalstar during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Globalstar in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.
Globalstar Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN GSAT opened at $2.06 on Thursday. Globalstar has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33 and a beta of 0.04.
About Globalstar
Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Globalstar (GSAT)
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.