Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.37 Million

Globe Derivative Exchange (GDT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Globe Derivative Exchange coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000530 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Globe Derivative Exchange has a total market cap of $16.37 million and $196,567.00 worth of Globe Derivative Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Globe Derivative Exchange has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

Globe Derivative Exchange Coin Profile

Globe Derivative Exchange is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 29th, 2021. Globe Derivative Exchange’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,871,995 coins. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official website is globedx.com/en. Globe Derivative Exchange’s official Twitter account is @globedx.

Buying and Selling Globe Derivative Exchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Globe is a crypto derivatives exchange where institutions and consumers transact digital currencies like bitcoin via perpetual futures contracts. The native utility token of Globe Exchange is Globe Derivative Token (GDT).Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Globe Derivative Exchange directly using U.S. dollars.

