GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele Lau sold 7,274 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $537,403.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,009 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,104.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,295 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 1,340.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in GoDaddy by 8,371.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GDDY stock opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.99.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 147.44% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoDaddy will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

