GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) Shares Purchased by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 7.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in GoDaddy by 63.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in GoDaddy by 205.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 51,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after purchasing an additional 34,855 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other GoDaddy news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total value of $139,091.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,407,203.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $49,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,856. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.86, for a total transaction of $139,091.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,407,203.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,731 shares of company stock valued at $1,415,295. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on GoDaddy to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on GoDaddy from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.75.

NYSE GDDY opened at $74.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.81 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 147.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

