GokuMarket Credit Price Tops $0.0012 (GMC)

GokuMarket Credit (GMC) traded 16.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. One GokuMarket Credit coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GokuMarket Credit has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar. GokuMarket Credit has a total market cap of $3,696.06 and $54.00 worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GokuMarket Credit alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00027407 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.93 or 0.00296271 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 55.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002508 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,155,000 coins. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial. The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com. GokuMarket Credit’s official Twitter account is @GokuMarket and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GokuMarket Credit Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gridmaster Coin (GMC) is a peer to peer crypto currency that is built with the latest technologies in crypto currency such as Dynamic Proof of Stake, Anonymous transactions, Masternodes and Encrypted Messaging. Further developments will focus on building platforms and utilities that bridge the merchant-consumer gap whilst enabling the wider audience to use the digital currency in their everyday lives. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GokuMarket Credit should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GokuMarket Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GokuMarket Credit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.