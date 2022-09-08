Goldcoin (GLC) Price Reaches $0.0232 on Major Exchanges

Goldcoin (GLC) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Goldcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $5,091.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Goldcoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00027471 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00295736 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001238 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000946 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 55.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002518 BTC.

About Goldcoin

Goldcoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 44,050,155 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Goldcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Goldcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goldcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.