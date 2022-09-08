Golden Doge Price Tops $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (GDOGE)

Golden Doge (GDOGE) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. During the last seven days, Golden Doge has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Golden Doge has a total market cap of $896,092.27 and $60,623.00 worth of Golden Doge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golden Doge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Doge Coin Profile

GDOGE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 9th, 2021. Golden Doge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golden Doge’s official website is goldendoge.finance.

Golden Doge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Doge is a community-driven Binance Smart Chain (BSC) meme token that has built a “Golden Vault'' to earn holders a passive income. Following the patented formula of many meme coins before it, Golden Doge levies a 10% fee on every buy and sell transaction, which gets redistributed to existing coin holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Doge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golden Doge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golden Doge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

