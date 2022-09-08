Goldex Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $171,462.27 (GLDX)

Goldex Token (GLDX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Goldex Token coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000673 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Goldex Token has traded down 3% against the dollar. Goldex Token has a total market cap of $171,462.27 and approximately $12,239.00 worth of Goldex Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 66.3% against the dollar and now trades at $115.94 or 0.00599373 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $167.97 or 0.00868349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00016998 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00022128 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000316 BTC.
Goldex Token Profile
Goldex Token’s total supply is 1,326,000 coins. Goldex Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Goldex Token Coin Trading
