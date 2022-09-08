Goose Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6,761.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $66,360.26 and $6,761.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Goose Finance has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Goose Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0378 or 0.00000197 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

