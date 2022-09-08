Gourmet Galaxy Price Down 8.2% This Week (GUM)

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0233 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $77,156.18 and $60,901.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005197 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,244.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005345 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038382 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00134942 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022866 BTC.

GUM is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

