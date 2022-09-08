governance ZIL Price Tops $11.94 on Major Exchanges (GZIL)

governance ZIL (GZIL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 8th. One governance ZIL coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00061820 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. governance ZIL has a market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $20,537.00 worth of governance ZIL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, governance ZIL has traded up 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00038207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004358 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005178 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,284.88 or 0.99889064 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038314 BTC.

governance ZIL Profile

governance ZIL (CRYPTO:GZIL) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. governance ZIL’s official website is www.zilliqa.com/staking. governance ZIL’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa. governance ZIL’s official message board is blog.zilliqa.com/non-custodial-staking-to-release-on-the-zilliqa-mainnet-on-14-october-70d3a41097cb. The Reddit community for governance ZIL is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

governance ZIL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “gZIL is essentially a governance token, which empowers long-term token holders and frequent engagers to become a decision-maker in the Zilliqa ecosystem. This can be compared to a DAO- like structure where gZIL holders can vote and make decisions on community and partner projects powered by $ZIL.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as governance ZIL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade governance ZIL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase governance ZIL using one of the exchanges listed above.

