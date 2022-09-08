Governor DAO Reaches Market Cap of $542,505.02 (GDAO)

Governor DAO (GDAO) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Governor DAO has a total market cap of $542,505.02 and $19,641.00 worth of Governor DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Governor DAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000965 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Governor DAO has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Governor DAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00038288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.98 or 0.99927652 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002647 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00038467 BTC.

About Governor DAO

GDAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2020. Governor DAO’s total supply is 2,921,625 coins and its circulating supply is 2,908,596 coins. Governor DAO’s official website is governordao.org. Governor DAO’s official Twitter account is @Governor_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Governor DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Governor DAO is a Wyoming-based Decentralized Autonomous Organization positioned as the “DAO of DAOs”. Governors offer a suite of products and services for projects looking to build out DAO qualities in their own communities. Offerings include an industry-first sybil-resistance product for one-voice-one-vote governance, as well as governance bootstraps for new communities, consultations, and smart contract porting.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Governor DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Governor DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Governor DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Governor DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Governor DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.