Govi (GOVI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $241,556.00

Govi (GOVI) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Govi has a market cap of $3.70 million and $241,556.00 worth of Govi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Govi has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Govi coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Govi’s total supply is 32,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,640,146 coins. Govi’s official Twitter account is @official_cvi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $GOVI token is a governance token for CVI.CVI operates a permissionless and open-source protocol so any user can take part in the development of the network.CVI includes a decentralized governance component, where holders of the $GOVI token can vote on matters such as the tradable assets, leverage used, deposit amounts, platform fees and more.By staking their $GOVI tokens, $GOVI holders will also share fees from the CVI platform. “

