GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.59

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 4553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EAF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

GrafTech International Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Featured Articles

