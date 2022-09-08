GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $5.59

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.59 and last traded at $5.60, with a volume of 4553 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.71.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have commented on EAF. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.
GrafTech International Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33.
GrafTech International Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is presently 2.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrafTech International
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in GrafTech International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 855.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.
About GrafTech International
GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.
