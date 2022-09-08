Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $890.98

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 890.98 ($10.77) and traded as low as GBX 716.82 ($8.66). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 728.90 ($8.81), with a volume of 577,349 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GFTU shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Grafton Group from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Get Grafton Group alerts:

Grafton Group Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 847.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 772.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 890.98.

Grafton Group Cuts Dividend

About Grafton Group

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a GBX 9.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.47%.

(Get Rating)

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grafton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grafton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.