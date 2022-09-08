Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) One Day Volume Tops $337,226.00

Graphlinq Protocol (GLQ) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market cap of $756,413.20 and approximately $337,226.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded 31% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005186 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00038209 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005183 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,281.81 or 0.99977855 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.41 or 0.00038421 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. The official website for Graphlinq Protocol is graphlinq.io. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto.

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code.”

