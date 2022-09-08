Graviocoin Market Capitalization Achieves $1.13 Million (GIO)

Graviocoin (GIO) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0156 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Graviocoin has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $83.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 5.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.05 or 0.00300449 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001246 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001820 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002507 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002328 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00029164 BTC.

About Graviocoin

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 21st, 2020. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Graviocoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graviocoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

