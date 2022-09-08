Graviton Reaches 1-Day Volume of $23,830.00 (GRAV)

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Graviton has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graviton has a total market capitalization of $16.42 million and approximately $23,830.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviton coin can now be bought for about $0.0169 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 2,437% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.93 or 0.08919509 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.90 or 0.00874791 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016997 BTC.

Graviton Profile

Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars.

