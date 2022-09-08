Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Tops $0.0022

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $783,436.94 and $66.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,840.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.61 or 0.08997708 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00867193 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017392 BTC.

Gravity Finance Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

