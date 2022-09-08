Gravity Finance (GFI) Price Tops $0.0022

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. Gravity Finance has a market cap of $783,436.94 and $66.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,840.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.61 or 0.08997708 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001757 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.85 or 0.00867193 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017392 BTC.
Gravity Finance Profile
Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance.
Gravity Finance Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Gravity Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.