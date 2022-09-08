Great Lakes Graphite (CVE:GLK) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.03

Shares of Great Lakes Graphite Inc (CVE:GLK – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.03 and traded as high as C$0.04. Great Lakes Graphite shares last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 73,021 shares.
Great Lakes Graphite Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$4.64 million and a P/E ratio of -1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04.
About Great Lakes Graphite
Great Lakes Graphite Inc, doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Lochaber graphite project, which includes 45 claims covering 2,649 hectares located in the Buckingham Graphite region in Outaouais/Gatineau, Québec.
Further Reading
- 3 High Margin Chipmakers Bound to Recover
- 3 Solar Stocks That Will Benefit From the Biden Tariff Holiday
- REV Group Has A Deep Moat In The World Of EVs
- Is G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. A Value Trap?
- Bank Of America Sees Upside In These 2 European Alcohol Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.