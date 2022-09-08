Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 18,385 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 255,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $12,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in FirstEnergy by 419.8% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 126.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

FirstEnergy Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.15 on Thursday. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 15.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

