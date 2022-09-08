Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 241 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of CMS Energy worth $13,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CMS Energy by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in CMS Energy by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy in the fourth quarter worth $270,000. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of CMS opened at $69.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.28. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.51 and a 12-month high of $73.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $4.50 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 25.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 40.44%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

