Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its stake in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of Teleflex worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TFX. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,339 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,595,212,000 after purchasing an additional 78,713 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $641,233,000 after acquiring an additional 56,290 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after acquiring an additional 550,512 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Teleflex by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 843,568 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $276,368,000 after acquiring an additional 25,891 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 92.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $184,687,000 after acquiring an additional 269,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TFX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $295.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Teleflex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $300.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teleflex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.09.

Teleflex Price Performance

Shares of Teleflex stock opened at $233.13 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.54 and a 52-week high of $405.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.42 and a 200-day moving average of $285.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $704.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.50 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.16 EPS for the current year.

Teleflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

