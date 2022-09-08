Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Position in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,976 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.63% of PRA Group worth $11,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRAA. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of PRA Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,208,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in PRA Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,240,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,935,000 after buying an additional 101,590 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in PRA Group by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,001,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,130,000 after buying an additional 89,434 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PRA Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,997,000 after buying an additional 76,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,078,000.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $35.99 on Thursday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.22 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.22.

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $258.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.98 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 14.24%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

TheStreet lowered PRA Group from a "b" rating to a "c+" rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

