Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,196 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,409 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.06% of Fortive worth $13,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Fortive by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 18,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in Fortive by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 29,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Fortive by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 48,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 103.9% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on Fortive in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Price Performance

FTV stock opened at $64.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $79.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.56%.

About Fortive

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

