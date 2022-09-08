Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,078 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.09% of Advance Auto Parts worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $178.30 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a one year low of $164.00 and a one year high of $244.55. The company has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.39.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.02). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 25.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 13.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $266.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $238.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.56.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

