Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Grows Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 490,655 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of XPeng worth $14,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 47,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,215,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,756,000 after buying an additional 619,993 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 269,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,670,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 367.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after buying an additional 82,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPeng during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.61) by $2.14. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 17.44% and a negative net margin of 24.82%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that XPeng Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Nomura cut XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.60 to $36.30 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Macquarie cut XPeng from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut XPeng from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Nomura Instinet reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.30 price target on shares of XPeng in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on XPeng from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

