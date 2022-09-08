Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $11.44 Million Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,459 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.12% of Kilroy Realty worth $11,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Kilroy Realty stock opened at $49.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.81. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

