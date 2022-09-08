Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases 1,974 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Entergy were worth $11,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ETR. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Entergy in the first quarter worth $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Entergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Entergy by 2,863.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ETR opened at $119.17 on Thursday. Entergy Co. has a 12 month low of $98.50 and a 12 month high of $126.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.78%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ETR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price objective on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $224.00 price objective on Entergy in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Entergy from $136.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.43.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

