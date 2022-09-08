Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Raises Stock Holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.13% of EastGroup Properties worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $167.23 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.87. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.33 and a 12-month high of $229.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.60%.

Several research analysts have commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.70.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

