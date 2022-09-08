Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 11,865 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Brown & Brown worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,207,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,262,000 after acquiring an additional 213,753 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,448,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,544,000 after acquiring an additional 98,905 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Brown & Brown by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Brown & Brown by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 251,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Brown & Brown from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

BRO stock opened at $65.26 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.21 and a beta of 0.80. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.91 and a twelve month high of $74.00.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $838.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.46 million. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 18.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 18.98%.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

