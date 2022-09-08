Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 1,231 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.05% of CDW worth $13,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CDW by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,672 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in CDW in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CDW by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,978,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in CDW by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.00.

CDW Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $173.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.30. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $152.15 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.94.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.