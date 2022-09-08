Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 587 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.10% of Hasbro worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Hasbro by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $461,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Hasbro by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Hasbro to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.82.

Hasbro Stock Performance

HAS opened at $79.27 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.42 and its 200 day moving average is $85.13. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.44 and a 12-month high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

