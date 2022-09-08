GreenTrust Self Reported Market Cap Tops $57,383.59 (GNT)

GreenTrust (GNT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. GreenTrust has a total market capitalization of $57,383.59 and $11,461.00 worth of GreenTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GreenTrust coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GreenTrust has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GreenTrust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005169 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00038512 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,327.09 or 0.99913407 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00039285 BTC.

GreenTrust Coin Profile

GNT is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 8th, 2021. GreenTrust’s total supply is 122,370,632,962,504 coins and its circulating supply is 28,751,949,576,000 coins. The Reddit community for GreenTrust is https://reddit.com/r/Greentrustoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GreenTrust’s official Twitter account is @GNT_token. The official website for GreenTrust is www.greentrusttoken.com.

GreenTrust Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GreenTrust Token uses blockchain to align incentives of different stakeholders, developers and businesses towards a greener economy goal.GreenTrust Token is a sustainable decentralized blockchain application that prides itself of being the first Utility Token with a carbon-neutral network, capable of allowing users to reduce their carbon footprint.GreenTrust Token is conceived as an upgraded, tokenized version of a cryptocurrency, providing advanced features via a highly generalized programming language based on the latest blockchain-agnostic standardsTelegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GreenTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GreenTrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GreenTrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.