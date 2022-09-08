Greif (NYSE:GEF) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Greif from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Greif in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Greif from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Greif stock opened at $67.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Greif has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $72.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.93.

Greif ( NYSE:GEF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.35. Greif had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Greif will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

In other news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of Greif stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total transaction of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greif news, major shareholder Nicholas Joseph Petitti sold 27,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.37, for a total value of $1,921,271.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,027.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emkes sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,581 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,288. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 3.8% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of Greif by 26.3% in the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Greif by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 133,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

