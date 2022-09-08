Gridcoin (GRC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.22 Million

Gridcoin (GRC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. During the last week, Gridcoin has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Gridcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. Gridcoin has a market cap of $3.22 million and $27,599.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Gridcoin Profile

Gridcoin (CRYPTO:GRC) is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 446,259,326 coins and its circulating supply is 415,606,293 coins. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. Gridcoin’s official website is www.gridcoin.us. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GridCoin (GRC) is a coin with a mission – to compensate miners for participating in BOINC projects. The coin is a scrypt altcoin with difficulty retargetting every 30 minutes – a 2.5 minute block target and a hard cap of 168 million. Gridcoin introduces a Proof-of-Research algorithm that gives computers something productive to do. Instead of racing to solve meaningless equations, Gridcoin miners Researchers work on problems such as finding cures to diseases, mapping genomes, or climate studies, and are compensated for their work. Gridcoin is not limited to any one program, algorithm, or type of hardware. BOINC supports Windows, Mac OS X, Linux, and Android. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gridcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

