Grimm (GRIMM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13.00

Grimm (GRIMM) traded down 81.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Grimm coin can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a total market cap of $13,198.89 and $13.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Grimm has traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00047983 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000917 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000213 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm (GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com.
Grimm Coin Trading
