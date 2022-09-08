Grin (GRIN) Price Hits $0.0668 on Major Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. Grin has a total market capitalization of $6.56 million and $162,220.00 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0668 or 0.00000346 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Grin has traded 19.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,634.62 or 0.08465606 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.94 or 0.00191315 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00027247 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00296893 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.48 or 0.00774158 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.94 or 0.00636701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001250 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

