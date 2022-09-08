Grove Collaborative (NYSE:GROV) Shares Gap Up to $4.90

Shares of Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.90, but opened at $5.24. Grove Collaborative shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 2,395 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Grove Collaborative in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Grove Collaborative Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.98.

Insider Activity

Grove Collaborative ( NYSE:GROV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.10 million.

In other Grove Collaborative news, major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 116,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $1,058,183.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,635.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 131,240 shares of company stock valued at $1,153,718.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GROV. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grove Collaborative in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Norwest Venture Partners XIII LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,315,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in Grove Collaborative during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,039,000. Institutional investors own 60.99% of the company’s stock.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides household cleaning, personal care, laundry, clean beauty, baby, and pet care products for households. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

